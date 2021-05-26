There's something for everyone in Sony's Days of Play sale

Sony’s Days of Play sale begins today on the PlayStation Store after being teased by the company for a couple of weeks now, and it brings a bunch of sweet deals.

During these interim periods between next-gen and last-gen consoles, system-wide sales are at their best. The landscape hasn’t fully transitioned into next-gen, and because of that, there are some great deals to be had for PlayStation 4 owners (like myself). Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, for example, is currently being marked down 85 percent from $59.99 to $8.99.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

An age-old tradition of the video game console cycle is to extend the life of your last-gen console by finally scooping up all those games you didn’t want to get for full price while waiting to move into next-gen.

Here are some of the best titles on sale during Days of Play:

Enjoy these deals and many more over the next couple of weeks!