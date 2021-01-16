These exploded consoles are nostalgic wonderlands

Like many digital artists. Pierre Roussel has an affinity for video games. But what sets him apart is his crafted collection depicting history’s most beloved gaming consoles mid-explosion, interspersed with a myriad popular characters from each individual generation of hardware.

Roussel gives a meticulous attention to detail, which he achieves by watching tear downs and repair videos to ensure that he’s able to accurately portray the inner components of each console. “I always loved cutaway drawings as a kid, taking a look inside objects and how they worked” he says. “Although I take some liberties with the components — mostly simplifying stuff so the characters stand out more — most of these should be fairly accurate.”