These Xbox One X consoles got into Wonder Woman drag for a good cause

To celebrate the release of Wonder Woman 1984, which based solely on its trailer featuring Kristen Wiig as Cheetah is already my favorite movie of the year, Microsoft has put three Xbox One X consoles into superhero drag. Barbara, what did you do?

Themed with the superheroic '80s setting in mind, there are three bespoke consoles on offer — complete with matching controllers — and each is more over-the-top and fabulous than the last.

Suffering sappho! Microsoft

The Wonder Woman Golden Armor Xbox One X is made of 24-carat gold and is somehow the most understated of the three.

Does not include invisible plane. Microsoft

The Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth Xbox One X is a trippy orange 80s console that comes complete with its own gold lasso of truth which should help keep your teammates honest over Xbox Live.

Okay, Scary Spice! Microsoft

The Barbara Minerva Xbox One X, decked out in snakeskin, silver studs, and leopard print fur (both faux, don’t worry), is by far the greatest Xbox ever made. This console is a drag queen rockstar and we’re completely obsessed with it.

Sacred duty — From August 25 through September 17 fans will have the chance to win the Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth Xbox One X Console by simply liking or retweeting an Xbox sweepstakes tweet about the promotion. You don't even need super-strength to do that!

Save the world — The gold console will be auctioned off to benefit Together for Her, an initiative launched by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, leading humanitarian organization CARE, and the Entertainment Industry Foundation. Together for Her deploys funds to fight domestic violence during the COVID-19 crisis. Microsoft says that additional details on how to support will be coming shortly.