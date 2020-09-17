This game is a better Star Wars sequel saga and only $30 today

Let's be honest, after a fantastic start, the Star Wars sequel trilogy ended on a pretty bad note for most fans of the franchise. While we can disagree on The Last Jedi (you're wrong, it was good), I think we can objectively call The Rise of Skywalker a pile of garbage.

Thankfully, we have the expanded universe to turn to in our hour of need. In a twist good enough to itself be canon, EA — one of the most hated video game companies, nay just companies, in the world — managed to make a fantastic Star Wars game! Who knew they had it in them!

Jedi: Fallen Order is a story-driven game that puts you in the shoes of Cal Kestis, a young Padawan being hunted across the galaxy. You'll receive Jedi training, fight stormtroopers, wield a lightsaber, and, of course, use the Force to make your way through gameplay inspired by Batman's Arkham series.

The game is still pretty new and got almost universal praise from one of the world's most finicky and divided fandoms, which is no small feat. Fallen Order is just heaps of fun, even for those with only a passing interest in a galaxy far, far away. And at $30? An incredibly affordable way to pass the time while you wait for the PlayStation 5 or next-gen Xbox to drop.