Some of the greatest moments in Naruto history boil down to individual matchups: Naruto fighting Pain, Kakashi against Obito, and Madara versus Might Guy are just a handful of examples. With all of that being said, there are a number of battle sequences that involve more of a team-based structure. This aspect of the manga is what Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker leans into.

In one of the more recent games based on the iconic manga series, players battle in groups of four against other teams. While the game is largely catered to online gameplay, there are missions you can also complete in a stripped-down single-player mode. Still, though, the game revolves around a multiplayer format. Right now you can grab Shinobi Striker for a massive discount through Steam. Both the regular and deluxe versions of the game are being reduced by 90 percent for the next two days only. The standard edition — originally a $49.99 value — is on sale for $4.99, while the deluxe edition, normally $79.98, is on sale for $7.99.

Again, you have just under 48 hours to take advantage of this deal, which ends on August 4th. I’d recommend the deal for fans of the Naruto games or the franchise in general!