This next-level immersive VR ‘masterpiece’ is 40% off right now

Reviewers have called this game the greatest VR game ever made with cinematic storytelling, visuals, and sound that showcases the immersion that VR is capable of.
It might not be the Half-Life we wanted, but Half-life: Alyx is a fantastic VR prequel to what many consider the best video game of all time.
Taking place five years before the events of Half-Life 2, you play as a teenage Alyx, the daughter of Dr. Eli Vance. You both join the human resistance, fight aliens, and steal resources from the Combine that took over Earth.