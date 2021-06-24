Green man gaming is offering a huge discount on The Outer Worlds, a sci-fi western from Obsidian that blends an interesting mix of characters, dark comedy, and team-orientated gameplay. Right now the action RPG is can be yours for 72 percent off — $16.83, down from $59.99. The expansion pass is also on sale, marked down from $24.99 to $16.99.

The Outer Worlds offers a vast and colorful landscape to explore and will make players feel like they’re making an impact on their worlds based on the decisions they are making. This quality is lost on a lot of RPGs and is what truly distinguishes the cream of the crop. The dialogue and general writing in the game are both fantastic and there seems to be legitimate chemistry between your character and the rest of the crew.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

Keep in mind the game is available to download through Steam and, while it is unclear when the promotion ends, it probably won’t be around for too long.

CORRECTION [06/24 4:52 p.m. ET]: A previous version of this story claimed The Outer Worlds is made by Bethesda, not Obsidian. We regret the error.