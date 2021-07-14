This trailblazing neo-noir shooter trilogy is 70% off through next week

While the movie certainly didn’t win any Oscars, the Max Payne video game franchise has been lauded as one of the best shooters from the early 2000s. Combining elements of neo-noir and the action of a third-person shooter, the game places players in the shoes of Max, a former police officer turned vigilante hellbent on seeking revenge on his family’s killers. It’s basically the plot of any number of action-thrillers from the 70s.

Right now you can grab every game from the series at a serious discount through Steam. Max Payne, Max Payne 2, and Max Payne 3 are being reduced by 65 percent, 70 percent, and 65 percent, respectively. There’s also a bundle for all three games being marked down by 70 percent — from $54.96 to $16.48!

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

Buying the bundle will give you access to the games on PC, and the promotion is set to end on July 26th.

Max Payne was one of the earlier progenitors of the video game-turned-movie trend, following Resident Evil and Tomb Raider. When the Max Payne movie was released back in 2008, gaming still did not seem like an avenue for consumable popular culture on a wide scale. Fast forward to 2021 and we’ve seen movies optioned even off the IPs of Prince of Persia, World of Warcraft, and Assassin’s Creed.

Here’s a chance to play the games that helped kickstart the trend.