Epic’s digital storefront has been offering a range of deals as part of its holiday sale, and a number of those deals are still active heading into 2022. One in particular stands out — the rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy, which debuted in 2013 with Tomb Raider, followed by 2016’s Rise of the Tomb Raider, and ultimately culminating with 2019’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, is currently free for PC.

All you need to get each, or just one of these games is an Epic Games account, an Epic Games Store launcher for PC, and enough memory to store them. The promotion will run through January 6, so if you need a little bit of time to think about it, you have about a week. Although, I’m not exactly sure what internal dialogue one could be wrestling with when it comes to this deal.

Also, it’s worth noting that the Epic Games Store provides an incentive for users to hop on deals as they arise — for every free game downloaded, you will earn a $10 coupon to be used for games included in its sale. Purchasing a new game from the sale will then earn you another $10 coupon, which continues to compound on itself.

So if you download Tomb Raider, you can use that ensuing coupon to get something like Naraka: Bladepoint (on sale for $15.99) for just $5.99.

Standard Practice— This coupon-stacking caveat has always been part of Epic Games’ sales, but it is still pretty wild to think about considering how many high-quality games you can acquire for big discounts.

The revitalized trilogy released to favorable reviews, especially considering a franchise-resurrection can go south pretty quickly. But the series almost went in a completely different direction, and Tomb Raider could’ve been a survival horror game.