Travis Scott is bringing a 'one of a kind musical journey' to 'Fortnite'

When you're one of the hottest artists of the moment, it's wise to take full advantage. And that's exactly where Travis Scott is at right now with his personal brand, Cactus Jack, which is doing collaborations with brands like Nike, Reese's Puffs, and now, Fortnite. Get ready, ragers: Travis Scott has now teamed up with Epic Games on a "one of a kind musical journey" dubbed "Astronomical," a digital production of Scott's Astroworld tour that was built exclusively for Fortnite.

The "tour" dates — As part of the Astronomical collaboration, which will take place April 23-25, Travis Scott is going to hold the world premiere of a new track in Fortnite. "To make sure everyone has a chance to experience Astronomical, we’re setting up multiple tour dates with showtimes for players around the globe," Epic Games said in a blog post. "Jump in to whichever time fits your schedule best, or catch an encore with your friends if they missed it."

If you don't want to miss it live, here are the dates for Astronomical:

Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 12 a.m. ET (and again at 11 a.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET)

Epic Games

Travis becomes an Icon — In addition to the "other worldly experience" that Epic Games promises Astronomical will be, the developer announced Travis Scott is going to the joining its Icon Series. This feature was launched in Fortnite as a way to bring elements from music, film, and fashion into the game, and it will allow players to get emotes, outfits, and more from Cactus Jack starting on April 21, a couple of days before Astronomical is set to kick off in the game.

And, as a bonus, anyone who attends the Astronomical tour events will get the Astroworld Cyclone Glider pictured above (plus two loading screens) to add to their Fortnite swag for free.

Fortnite goes hype — While Epic Games and Fortnite have worked with artists such as Marshmello and Major Lazer before, Travis Scott offers a different level of hype — both from a music and fashion perspective. It's going to be up there with the time Jordan Brand dropped sneakers in the game, an act that appealed to hardcore gamers and hypebeasts alike.

What's more notable is the fact Epic Games was able to sign a deal where Travis Scott will debut a track inside Fortnite, which adds even more depth to the game as an entertainment platform. If Astronomical ends up being as wild and captivating as Astroworld was IRL, even in video game format, that'll be a win-win for everyone involved.