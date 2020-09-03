One of Ubisoft's top-selling games of all time is free for PC right now

When Ubisoft launched Tom Clancy's The Division in 2016, three years after its original announcement, it quickly became a hit among gamers. It took the online-only, third-person shooter just about 24 hours to break the company's (and the industry's) record for opening week sales, while the reception from players to the game seemed to be generally positive. One of the best aspects of The Division is its open-world, action role-playing nature, which takes players into a pandemic-hit New York City — ironic considering what's happening out in the real world.

The title may be four years old, but, it's still a good way to pass the time with some friends, especially when you can get it for free right now.

Up until September 8 at 4 a.m. your local time, Ubisoft is giving away copies of Tom Clancy's The Division for PC on its site, and there are no strings attached whatsoever. Ubisoft says it simply wants players to "experience a full endgame, offering you new PvP and PvE modes," whether they want to take on the agents spreading around a virus solo or with up to three friends. It's a nice gesture considering the The Division for PC is currently selling for about $35 on Amazon. We'll take it, but better get it before it's too late.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.