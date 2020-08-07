Unboxing the 2,646-piece Lego NES: Holy mother of god this is sweet

It's Christmas in August! After two days of delivery hell on FedEx's part, my Lego Nintendo Entertainment System set is here and in my hands. Like I said on Twitter when I busted the box open a few minutes ago: holy mother of god!
First of all, the box is huge. I mean it has to be since there are 2,646 pieces to this brick version of Nintendo's very first home console. Second: HOLY CRAP this thing is cool; I feel like the Nintendo Sixty-FOOOOOOOOOOUR kid. I really can't wait to build this damn thing this weekend. I'm positive now it was worth burning a $229 hole in my bank account this month. I guess I'm eating instant ramen for the next month!
Just look at this beautiful brick set!
The Lego NES is listed as temporarily out of stock on Lego's website so who knows when you'll be able to get your hands on one if you didn't pre-order it. More unboxing photos after the jump!
I'm a little upset that the delivery dented the box. I'm not usually one to save Lego boxes, but this one is very cool and would be cool on a bookshelf.
I love that Lego and Nintendo went full retro with the box. It actually takes graphic design cues from the original NES packaging and the NES Classic.
Though the box says it's for 18+, I'm sure if you're younger you can still figure it out. Lego kits aren't rocket science. Just follow the instructions.
All of the pieces are sorted into separate bags so it's easy to follow along in the instruction manual.
I can't wait to get to this set over the weekend.
To make the Lego TV come to life you need a Mario minifig. You'll have to buy it separately.
So that's what Mario looks like when he sleeps. I mean possessed.
I'll have more thoughts on the Lego NES set after I've built it this weekend. But if you have any questions, hit me up on Twitter @raywongy. I'll answer as many as I can as I dive into the set. Did I already say holy mother of god?