Game director, Amy Hennig, is well-known in the games industry for her many successes — especially Uncharted — but the high-profile cancellation of the promising Star Wars game codenamed "Project Ragtag" is almost as notable. Now, Hennig's studio Skydance New Media has announced that she's taking another bite at the proverbial space apple, as they're working on a new Star Wars game.

As with many such announcements, we know literally nothing about this hypothetical new game, other than that it will be a "richly cinematic action-adventure game" that will focus on an original story. No word on whether or not Star Wars legend Kyle Katarn will make an appearance, but we have our fingers crossed. Last October, Skydance announced that it's working on an original game in the sprawling Marvel universe, so it's really hitting all the pop culture high notes, isn't it?

Project Ragtag was under development during a dire period for big-budget single-player Star Wars games, as another Uncharted-like project, Star Wars 1313, was canceled in 2013. Most of what we know about Ragtag comes from in-depth reporting from Kotaku, which suggested that EA never fully committed to the game in part because it viewed single-player games as a less promising revenue stream than online multiplayer games. While I would personally prefer to see Hennig return to her best series, Legacy of Kain, leading a big new Star Wars game is definitely a more lucrative gig.

While we'll never get to play Ragtag, let's hope that this new Hennig-led Star Wars can live up to the franchise's quite healthy legacy in the world of video games. All told, there's been something of a renaissance for Star Wars games in the past few years, with the success of Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the recent release of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga leading the way.

We also know that several other Star Wars games are in development, including Fallen Order 2, an Ubisoft open-world game, a Respawn-led Star Wars FPS, an open-world project at Ubisoft, and even one called Star Wars Eclipse at Quantic Dream. That's a lot of warring stars, and we'll have to see how many of them even come out.