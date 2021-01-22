United Nations 'Reset Earth' game has one goal: save the ozone layer

Ozone depletion is one of the main issues that United Nations' environmental experts focus on. Chemicals manufactured on industrial as well as individual levels affect the ozone layer by diminishing it, including chlorofluorocarbons and hydrofluorocarbons. It's an environmental problem that the United Nations wants to bring more awareness to. One of its efforts now features a newly developed game called Reset Earth.

"One ozone. One planet. One change." That's the motto of the United Nations title, which features three quick-paced teenagers set to find out what exactly caused the ozone layer to weaken and effectively wreck life on planet Earth. The game is set in an unspecified post-apocalyptic region where the skies are muddy and orange. According to the United Nations, the characters are Knox, Sagan, and Terran who will "race against time and travel through it to find a solution to The Grow."

The international agency describes The Grow as a disease that caused the world to essentially collapse due to the depleted ozone layer. The menacing Grow has shot down life expectancy on Earth to "less than 30 years." Reset Earth is expected to run as a web series as well as mobile game, and it goes live on App Store and Google Play on February 10.

What to expect — Reset Earth is a single player platform. A quick glance at the game's animation style shows that it is rather uncomplicated and even basic with lessons made at each stage. The emphasis of Reset Earth is less on advanced graphics and visual tricks and more on helping young players understand the significance of the ozone layer.

There's some time travel involved, too. As a character, you get to go back in the past and figure out exactly where we went wrong. Interestingly enough, there's a bit of politics in plot as well; characters have to make sure that they go in the past and sign the "Montreal Protocol agreement" that honors ozone layer protection guidelines. Although the United Nations game trailer does not make any commentary on Donald Trump, this sounds like a little jab at the former American president and his rather noxious hostility toward climate agreements.

Not naming climate change deniers works well for Reset Earth. The acting executive secretary of the Ozone Secretariat, Meg Seki, explained the vision, according to EuroGamer. "The protection of the ozone layer cannot be considered a done deal," Seki said. "It must be a continuous effort by us and by future generations. If our children learn about the grim consequences of a ruined ozone layer through a fantasy cartoon and game app, they will be aware of its importance and protect it."