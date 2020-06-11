Sony just gave us our best look at the PlayStation 5, plus all the games to be excited for

Sony finally let us see the PlayStation 5 today, along with a slew of exciting titles coming with it.

During its "Future of Gaming" event on Thursday, the company introduced stunners including GhostWire: Tokyo, Jett: The Far Shore, and Stray, an upcoming title from Annapurna in which you apparently play as a backpack-wearing cat (!!!) navigating a post-human world. We're already obsessed.

In a surprising move, Sony also gave us a look at the box and controllers, which many didn't expect to see until later this summer. And it's... really something. You can find all the details on that here.

Do we hate this? Undecided. Sony

The game-heavy event largely focused on teasers of what you'll want to be playing, with glimpses of expected titles like Gran Turismo 7, NBA 2K21, and Resident Evil 8: Village — the last of which already seems like a bit of a disappointment. There's also new installment of Ratchet & Clank on the way, along with SackBoy: A Big Adventure, another take on LittleBigPlanet. But what we really need to talk about is Bugsnax, which despite its cutesy appearance actually seems pretty terrifying, conceptually — as Input Guides Editor Evan Rodgers put it: "transhumanist body destruction via fruit."

For the full list of the games we saw today, head over here.

Sony originally planned the event for June 4 but pushed it back in light of Black Lives Matter protests still happening all over the U.S. Ahead of the rescheduled livestream, Senior Director of SIE Content Communications Sid Shuman thanked fans "for being patient and understanding." In a blog post, Shuman explained that Sony "needed to step aside so key voices could be heard during this historic and important time."

