For Pokémon fans around the world, today was a big day. If the prospect of one new trailer wasn’t enough, well, you’re getting two. On the official Pokémon YouTube channel, you can now check out new trailers for Pokémon Arceus and for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl. Both videos not only reveal new information about each game but give some extra glimpses of the gameplay itself. These details arrive about a month after the latest Pokémon presents event.

The announcement of Pokemon Arceus was released to noticeable fanfare and immediately received comparisons to Breath of the Wild. From aesthetics to sound design to the open-world, exploratory nature of Arceus, it’s hard not to compare the future of Pokémon to one of Nintendo’s other flagship franchises. But enough of the comparison talk, let’s jump into what we learned from the new trailers:

‘Pokémon Arceus’ — The major reveal for Arceus revolves around the concept of special Pokémon known as nobles, which have received some kind of mysterious blessing. Accordingly, nobles wield power beyond the scope of regular Pokémon and are taken care of by people known as wardens. Due to a strange phenomenon, nobles are flying into a frenzy and once frenzied, become almost impossible to calm down. Players will be called upon to quell these frenzies.

Additionally, the Arceus trailer offered a glimpse at some new modes of travel — riding Pokémon! During the game, players will receive a Celestica Flute that summons special Pokémon that will let you ride them. Move faster through the air, on land, and even through water, thanks to a trio of Pokémon that include:

Wyrdeer has powerful, sturdy legs, and riding upon it will allow players to gallop across the land at great speed and jump to leap over obstacles.

Basculegion can carry players on its back, allowing for travel across bodies of water. Basculegion is also able to launch itself from the water’s surface, letting players leap effortlessly over obstacles in their way.

Hisuian Braviary will let players soar through the skies. From up in the air, players will also be able to get a good look at what kinds of Pokémon live down below and what kinds of items might be found.

‘Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl’ — As we know, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are faithful remakes of the original DS versions of the game(s) and bring trainers back to the Sinnoh region. The trailer for the remakes focused on one new aspect in particular: The all-purpose Pokétech. The Pokétech is a swiss-army knife of sorts that’s given to players during their game journeys. You’ll use it for a number of situations that can include locating hidden items or calling on the services of a wild Pokémon to use a hidden move like cut.

Pokémon(s) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be released on November 19, 2021, while Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be released early next year on January 28, 2022.