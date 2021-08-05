Weird-looking PS5 dev kit almost sold on eBay for more than $3,000

Gaming
Two dev kits briefly appeared on eBay but were ultimately removed... but not before starting a bidding war.
eBay is a treasure trove for rare game collectors, especially when looking for limited release games or consoles, but coming across a dev kit for a current console is about as rare as it gets. It’s just not something anyone expects, as they’re lent out only to developers.
A dev kit is a beefed-up version of a video game console that sometimes varies slightly or looks completely different than the consumer version, with extra ports and features not meant for the general public. The Nintendo Switch dev kit shown is an example.