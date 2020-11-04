Gaming
People are basically funneling money into this "free" open-world RPG.
Every once in a while there's a mobile game that's just absolutely too big to ignore. Right now, that game is indisputably Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact, from Chinese game developers miHoYo, is a (technically) free-to-play open-world action role-playing game for iOS, Android, Windows, and PlayStation 4 that utilizes "gacha" mechanics — a style of game that relies on players spending real-life money to attain items or level up. And boy, are people spending.