Why Nihon Falcom's 'Trails' series has never cracked the West

Role-playing games are a story-heavy genre by nature, but for all 16 Final Fantasy games, five Suikodens, and 11 Dragon Quests, few series weave together continuous narratives.

Nihon Falcom sought to change that with its Legend of Heroes: Trails series. Conceived as part of a goal to create the grandest RPG epic of all, the Trails series tells a weighty tale of political intrigue, personal drama, and social unrest spread across 10 games — with more on the way. Yet, for all its narrative ambition, the series remains largely unknown outside Japan. Publishing delays and the series’ own density account for some of that. Though, in the past six years, Falcom and its publishing partners have been working to raise awareness of the series worldwide.

In 2004, Falcom was shifting its decades-old Legend of Heroes series to a sub-series under The Legend of Heroes name: Kiseki, or Trails in English. Former fan-turned-staff-member (and current company president) Toshihiro Kondo had big plans for the Trails series and dreamed of making the grandest, most ambitious story ever told in RPGs. Trails in the Sky FC (First Chapter) was the series’ inaugural project and one of Kondo’s first writing credits with Falcom. Yet it’s also the one Kondo looks back on with the most regret.

Trails in the Sky FC follows several narrative beats from an earlier game, The Legend of Heroes: White Witch (later called Prophecy of the Moonlight Witch), including the central idea of two love interests traveling around a kingdom to become knights and save their home. Kondo said he wishes he’d challenged the senior writers and staff members who wanted to stick to what was familiar. Despite his misgivings, Sky still distinguishes itself in some crucial ways.

For one, it prioritized one thing Kondo loved most about White Witch: detail. The Trails series is known for presenting characters as familiar tropes before gradually adding nuance to make them more realistic. Sky FC also started the Trails’ series long-running tradition of NPC stories, where every NPC has a story that plays out as the main narrative develops. That’s before even getting to the multiple in-game novel series that all contribute to the main plot in some form.

Sky innovated in combat as well. The previous Legend of Heroes battle system blended tactical elements with menu commands. Characters have limited movement on the battle grid and specific ranges for magic and normal attacks. Trails in the Sky uses this system, but augments it with a wider range of attack types, status effects, and the series’ signature Orbment system. Characters equip combinations of crystals to cast spells of specific elements, but beyond adding more strategy to character development, it also ties in with a significant part of the series’ story.

Trails moves away from medieval tropes so common in RPGs and early The Legend of Heroes games in favor of a post-industrial setting on the continent of Zemuria. 1,200 years after The Great Collapse, a catastrophe with as-yet unknown causes, three scientists started what was known as the Orbal Revolution. They harnessed elemental energy and put it to all manner of uses, from powering commercial airships and war machines, to creating a Zemurian version of the internet, and, of course, the Orbments people use in combat.

Trails in the Sky picks up 50 years after the Orbal Revolution. The tumult that follows rapid technological change forms a core part of the broader Trails story in conjunction with the continent’s political history from the Great Collapse on.

Not that you’d see much of that in Sky itself. Instead, it focuses on the threat of invasion from the neighboring Erebonian Empire juxtaposed against one family’s tragedy and the search for belonging. Falcom didn’t know whether the first game would sell enough where they could develop the second Sky game, Sky SC, let alone the entire saga they dreamed of. Demand was high both on PC and, later, handheld consoles, giving Falcom the freedom to move forward.

Kondo planned to start Trails of Cold Steel immediately after Sky, since the Erebonian saga was the bulk of the story he wanted to tell. However, Falcom believed too much of its plot depended on events they hadn’t covered yet. Falcom turned what was meant as an epilogue for the two Sky games into a full game of its own, Trails in the Sky the 3rd, released in 2007. 3rd retains most of the previous games’ battle system, but tells its story mostly through disconnected character vignettes between long bouts of dungeon crawling. While it focuses on a side character from Sky SC, it also introduces a number of important components that shaped the later series, including Erebonia’s chancellor Giliath Osborne as a recurring antagonist.

All this was just a bridge to the next major development, though.

In 2010, it was finally time to release the series’ new chapter, Zero no Kiseki (unofficially called Trails to Zero outside Japan). Zero embodies Kondo’s philosophy of not making new systems just to have something new. Its mechanics are very similar to the Sky games, with barely any changes to the Orbment system or the quest structure. Instead, Falcom opted for innovation through storytelling and setting.

Zero and its sequel Ao (unofficially, Trails of Azure) take place in the vulnerable city-state of Crossbell. Both the Erebonian Empire and Calvard Republic prize Crossbell for its mineral deposits and intellectual capital, with wars fought over the nation in centuries past. A small group of law enforcement officers called the Special Support Section try, and fail, to stall military conquest from one of the neighboring superpowers — though that’s just a cursory overview of the main plot.

These games are where Kondo and Falcom’s vision starts coming into its own, thanks to the series’ growing success in Japan. Things Sky could only hint at, such as shadowy cults that oppose the established Septian Church and the shifting allegiances of erstwhile allies, Zero and Azure weave into a more complex narrative. In the process, the games gradually reveal the series’ most unique points: Lore in the Trails series has a direct impact on the plot. It’s one of the few instances where a series’ extensive backstory serves a greater purpose than providing flavor text.

The Crossbell games also marked an important point where Falcom had to make a choice about moving forward. Sky’s success on portable systems and the shrinking PC market encouraged Falcom to release Zero on the PSP first, bringing the series to younger audiences. While leading up to the grand story intended for Cold Steel remained Falcom’s priority, Kondo and his team knew they had to remove barriers and make the series accessible to new audiences.

The first Trails of Cold Steel, released in 2013 for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3, became their solution. It intertwines with the Crossbell games’ narrative but remains independent enough for newcomers to enjoy without previous knowledge even of the Sky games. Still, Kondo wanted the series and Falcom in general to gain more traction outside Japan.

Falcom remade the first three numbered Legend of Heroes games trilogy for PlayStation Portable in the early 2000s and Bandai Namco brought them West for the first time. The reception was less than positive. Bandai released the games out of order, and reviewers criticized the localized script’s numerous errors for making the games feel like budget RPGs.

Falcom needed another publishing partner to help realize its goals and secured a contract with publisher XSEED of Torrance, California in 2010 to publish Trails in the Sky FC in the United States. Thus was born what became known as the Curse of Kiseki.

XSEED promised Falcom a speedy turnaround, but that was before realizing the scope of their new contract. Sky FC alone had a script with more than one million Japanese characters to translate and former XSEED editor Jessica Chavez said it turned the localization process into six months of crunch just to deliver the text on time. The second game took an additional four years to release thanks to contract issues, Falcom’s lack of confidence in the series’ selling power outside Asia, and a number of other roadblocks.

While the series’ localization seemed back on track, there was a continuity dilemma. Chronologically, the series moves from the Sky games to the Crossbell set, then Cold Steel.

However, Ao no Kiseki, the second Crossbell game, released four years previously, and Falcom had already released Trails of Cold Steel II in 2014 in Japan. At Falcom’s request, XSEED skipped publishing the Crossbell games outside Japan and started work on the Cold Steel games while the localization of Sky SC was still ongoing from 2012 through 2015. The first Cold Steel released in 2015 in the U.S. alongside Sky SC, and Cold Steel II followed in 2016. NIS America received the license to publish Cold Steel III and IV.

Cold Steel finally takes players inside the Erebonian Empire and is the biggest mechanical leap forward since the first Sky game. While movement remains a battle stat, Cold Steel removes the grid system and prioritizes coordinating special attacks and inflicting status effects. It also included a Persona-like bond system. Perhaps in keeping with the series’ younger demographic — or out of necessity given the games’ massive scripts — Rean could grow closer with key characters and learn more about their lives in ways that the main scenario doesn’t show. It had mixed reception in Japan and abroad, though, and Falcom suggested it won’t return in the same form for future entries.

Political realism and strife take center stage in the Erebonian saga. Over the course of four games, Falcom weaves a massive, yet intricate, tale of domestic and international imperialism centered around the nation’s burgeoning middle class. Erebonia was once a feudal country with power concentrated in noble houses until Chancellor Osborne challenged that hierarchy by promoting the rights of commoners. Subjugating the nation’s regional capitals and annexing Crossbell are only half the story, though.

The other half revolves around Cold Steel protagonist Rean Schwarzer, student at the nation’s premier military academy and unwittingly part of a new social experiment that builds on one of the smaller threads from Sky FC. Rean and his classmates come from vastly different socio-political backgrounds, factors that would normally keep them apart in Erebonia’s rigid social system. Story events force them to see their differences as opportunities, however, as they try finding a way forward for Erebonian society that ends the cycle of constant conflict. To set the stage for the rest of the story, all this weaves together multiple plot threads from the five previous games and delves even further into Zemuria’s history.

If that sounds like a lot for one set of games to tackle, it’s because it was. Kondo planned on ending the Cold Steel arc with the third game, but found there was no way to fit every necessary plot point in one game. Even after adding a fourth game, Falcom still had to cut content from Cold Steel III to keep it at a reasonable run time.

And it’s not the end. Unsurprisingly, Falcom wasn’t able to tell Erebonia’s full story in Cold Steel, and the Trails story is only roughly seventy percent finished, Kondo said. The next game, Hajimari no Kiseki, also started as an epilogue chapter until Falcom turned it into another pivot game to move the series into its next narrative arc. That next arc begins with Kuro no Kiseki, set for release in fall 2021 in Japan. Kuro will take place in the Calvard Republic as another refresh designed for newcomers, with an action-based system, older protagonists, and a law-neutral-chaos morality system as well.

Trails of Cold Steel IV released in 2020 on PlayStation 4 and April 2021 for Nintendo Switch and PC. Falcom ported the Crossbell games to PlayStation 4 in 2020 in the hopes of making localization easier, though as yet, the only way to play them in English is through fan translation projects. Meanwhile, XSEED’s work with Trails in the Sky lives on through PC ports on Steam.

It seems obvious that the next step for the Trails series is reducing the gap between releases. Falcom frequently makes script (and other) changes up until its games release in Japan, so publishing partners receive development builds only after the Japanese launch. However, that could change in the next few years. NIS America is raising awareness by porting new releases to other platforms, including Google Stadia and Amazon Luna. The trail ahead might be long, but if sales continue increasing worldwide, Falcom can ideally hire new staff, finalize developments earlier, and deliver worldwide launches to help give this series the legacy its creators dream of.