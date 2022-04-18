Redactle makes you guess the words from a redacted Wikipedia article

Have you played today’s █████le? One of the latest hits to come out of the Wordle-induced Cambrian explosion of indie guessing games is Redactle, a spinoff where you guess the words in a redacted Wikipedia article. The “-dle” games keep coming and they don’t stop coming. At this point, someone could fit them all into some tangled taxonomy, tracking the relationship between the world’s Heardles and Worldles and Nerdles and Squabbles.

Like Semantle, Redactle is hard. Try it your own risk.

You’ll see a Wikipedia article so redacted it looks like the Mueller Report, and you must guess words, any words. As you gradually identify previously-redacted words, the article will become easier to parse. Once you guess the article’s title, you win. Each day’s correct answer comes from Wikipedia's 10,000 Vital Articles (Level 4). That means that possible articles include Greco-Roman wrestling or Algebraic topology or Ralph Waldo Emerson but not, say, List of classical music concerts with an unruly audience response or Bread dildo (yes, it’s a real article). Thursday's correct answer was House of Medici.

According to last week’s stats, people had to make a lot of guesses before getting to that correct answer. The global median is currently 129 and the global average is 166. The game was created by John Turner and released on April 6th.

Peak Wordle? — Google searches for “Wordle” have dropped about 25 percent since their peak in late February, but the craze keeps going strong. And weekend programmers with ideas for guessing games are still squeezing the last drops of juice from Wordle’s pulpy remains. But hey, there are worse things than online puzzles.

Google Trends for “Wordle”

Try it ███. I hope you have ███! Don’t be too ████, and please always remember to ██████.