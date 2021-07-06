Xbox counters Nintendo's new OLED Switch with '90s R&B

Microsoft has enlisted the help of R&B group All-4-One in its latest advertising push for its beloved Game Pass service. In a cover of the smooth ’90s classic “I Swear,” Xbox’s new “It’s All There (I Swear Remix)” music video plucks at the heartstrings of anyone infected with millennial nostalgia.

With the group’s still buttery-soft vocals — and accompanying VH1-inspired music video — the track would fit right in on radio stations promising to play the hits of “the ’80s, ’90s, and today!” The cover’s lyrics promise "It's all there, next-gen console game, friends, for one price. Series X or an S, Game Pass Ultimate — all in one place. I can't believe it... it's all there!"

All-4-One price — This is in reference to Xbox’s All Access subscription option, which offers a Series S console for $24.99/month or a Series X console for 34.99/month for 24 months respectively, a price that includes the company’s Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass services. With the deluge of games coming to Game Pass via download or cloud streaming, the offer is still a significant value.

Now — The ad dropped on the heels of Nintendo’s announcement of a new $350 Nintendo Switch OLED Model. While not exactly breaking any news of new features, it’s a nice way for the Xbox team to remind consumers that they’ll still get more bang-for-their-buck over in Microsoft’s playground.

In case you’d like to get your nostalgia fix without subjecting yourself to Microsoft’s marketing pitch, here’s the original video for “I Swear” in all its 1994 glory: