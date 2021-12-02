Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get perks in 'Halo Infinite'

If you're one of the many Halo Infinite players who are bummed out about the pace of battle pass progression, we've got good info and some bad info. The good info is that you can do something about it. The bad info is that if you're not an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you don't get the goodies.

In a new post on the official Xbox site, Microsoft lists several "perks" available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, and Halo Infinite is the main draw here. Subscribers will get access to an exclusive assault rifle skin, four XP boosts, and four Challenge Swaps. Altogether, this will help Game Pass Ultimate customers smooth the controversial grind of the game's multiplayer beta, which is one of the only major problems that Halo fans have with this new entry.

Bumps in the road — While the overall reception to Halo Infinite has been quite positive, players have been complaining about the slow battle pass progression for quite a few days now. A recent patch fixed one of the main complaints with the battle pass by giving players experience simply by completing matches, with the amount offered dropping significantly with each consecutive game and resetting every 24 hours.

However, over the past few days, players have focused on a new problem: an influx of cheaters using unauthorized hacks to aimbot their way to a cheap victory. Some players have blamed the game's PC user base (and cross-play) for allowing these tools to be used so quickly, but developer 343 has already said that it's committed to "consistent improvement" and "taking action on bad actors." No word on whether or not they'll add a way for players to opt out of cross-play, which some players have asked for, though.