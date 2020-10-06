Xbox's phenomenal Game Pass is over 40% off today

We have repeatedly sung the praises of Game Pass here on Input, so to make good on all that teasing, we've got quite the deal for you today.

At a discount that should make it a complete no-brainer to purchase, Eneba is offering three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $26.07 — down from the usual asking price of $45. That breaks down to less than $9 a month for unlimited access to over 150 Xbox and EA games.

Game Pass is available on any Xbox One, PC, Android (via xCloud streaming), and the upcoming Series X and Series S next-gen consoles. But if we're being honest, it's worth it for the Android streaming alone! Did we mention it also comes with Xbox Live Gold membership, gratis, which also features free games? Insanity.

Some of the titles included are: Every Halo game, Night in the Woods, Doom: Eternal, The Outer Worlds, Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Resident Evil VII, Batman: Arkham Knight, both Ori titles, Untitled Good Game, and many, many, many more. And thanks to Microsoft's newly forged deal with EA, you can look forward to a slew of additions as the year goes on.

This is probably the best value in gaming history and now it's discounted. What more could you ask for?