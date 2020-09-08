Microsoft confirms leaked images of $299 Xbox Series S

Welcome back from Labor Day: Here's a fresh leak of the Xbox Series S, courtesy of Brad Sams on Twitter. Sams claims the Xbox Series S will go for $299. We don't yet know the price of the Xbox Series X, but rumors suggest it could retail anywhere between $400 and $500.

Leaker WalkingCat also shared a video of the alleged Xbox Series S showing off the size difference between it and the Series X. If these two leaks are authentic, we're looking at a Series S console that's about half the size of the Series X, comes in white, and has some kind of rounder speaker?! on the front? What is that thing? Anybody know? Drop us a line.

No optical drive — One glaring feature missing from the Xbox Series S? An optical drive. If you've got a Blu-ray or DVD collection, this console won't cut it.

Lower specs? — It's unclear what other features (if any) Microsoft cut from the Series S compared to the Series X. It may be the case that the Series S is simply an optical drive-free version of the Series X, which would make it a perfect competitor to the digital version of the PlayStation 5.

There are some rumors suggesting the Series S will only be capable of a max 1080p or 1440p gaming resolution versus the Series X, which is designed for 4K.

What's this giant round circle?

The alleged Xbox Series s next to the Series X. Xbox Series S leak

Check out that space saved from not having an optical drive. Xbox Series S leak

Update: It's gone legit!