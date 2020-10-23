You can get 10 Mega Man games for almost $1 each right now

Is every game in this Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 bundle good? Well, no. But some of them are spectacular. And they're all a part of gaming history.

If you're not familiar with the blue bomber (aka Mega Man aka Rockman in Japan), you are some kind of child living in a bunker. Mega Man is a robot assistant to an inventor known as Dr. Wily who must stop the mad scientist's creations from terrorizing the world. Along the way he takes down goons, explores large side-scrolling levels, and gains the ability to copy his enemies' powers.

Mega Man is one of the most iconic characters in all of video gaming history — and with good reason! The Mega Man games were essential innovations in the mechanics that would evolve into the shooters, Roguelikes, and Metroidvanias we consume today.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

And today is a perfect time for this blast from the past, as Steam is having a fantastic 62 percent off sale on Capcom's Mega Man compilations, bundling both together for the bargain-basement price of $13.27. The compilation includes 10 games, including DLC, additional content (like time trials and remix challenges), online leaderboards, a music player, and an extensive gallery of rare Mega Man illustrations.

While the original has its nostalgic charms (and the less said about Mega Man 6, the better), Capcom's collection of 10 Mega Man adventures really shines with titles like Mega Man 4 and Mega Man 9. At a price like this, every gamer deserves to experience these little slices of gaming history for themselves.