One of my earliest childhood memories does not feature family, friends, or any kind of backyard — while watching TV, I remember seeing a commercial for the first Kingdom Hearts and hearing the unforgettable banger that accompanied it, Simple and Clean by Utada Hikaru. Since the release of that commercial, Square Enix would go on to release two more iterations of the action-adventure game and broaden the scope of the pop culture world it interacted with.

Right now Gamestop is running a promotion on the All-in-One edition of the game, which includes all of the Kingdom Hearts titles released thus far and the additional DLC content for each game. Initially $39.99, you can grab what is essentially the deluxe version of the franchise for $19.99.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

While it is unclear when this sale ends, you probably want to act now before it runs out. Another thing to keep in mind is this package is exclusively for Playstation. The deal is worth it to enjoy hours of hack-and-slash gameplay set in robust, demented versions of various Disney IP.