Pwn some noobs inside this 265 lbs scorpion gaming chair

Gaming
Adversaries will tremble when they see your horrifying high-tech chair... from laughter.
Sometimes, in the world of insane gaming products, there are items that don't ask for our attention as much as they threaten to poison you with their deadly insect venom if you don't bow to their terrifying multi-legged ergonomic design.
We're speaking, of course, about this very normal gaming rig made by a company called Cluvens. You may have noticed that the chair, if you want to call it that, is indeed modeled after the exoskeleton of a scorpion which by the company's own words, is an attempt at, "making [you] look like the ultimate villain."