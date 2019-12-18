You can soon own the never-released Nintendo PlayStation

The world would be very different today if Nintendo and Sony had gone through with their plan to co-release a CD-based add-on for the SNES that would have been dubbed the "Nintendo PlayStation." But as the story goes, Nintendo backed out of the deal at CES in 1991 and a betrayed Sony decided to launch the PlayStation on its own. The rest is history.

Collectors can own a piece of history come February 27 when a rare prototype of the Nintendo PlayStation is put up for auction. The prototype console comes complete with a restored CD-ROM drive and a Sony PlayStation-branded SNES controller.