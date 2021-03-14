You have less than 48 hours to get this highly-rated apocalyptic shooter for free

First-person shooter games are a blast for several reasons, but few are instantly enjoyable, thrilling, frustrating, and atmospherically pleasing as the original Metro 2033. It’s one of the first PC games (aside from Crysis and Half-Life) that I instantly fell in love with.

Whether you played Metro 2033 when it came out over a decade ago in 2010 or not, this AAA classic shooter is still absolutely worth playing. Why? Because for a limited time, it’s absolutely free on Steam. That’s $free.99 for a downright beautiful survival shooter game that will have you on the edge of your seat for hours on end.

All you have to do is go to this Steam page and click ‘add to account’ and download it before March 15th at 1:00 p.m. Yes, while Metro 2033 Redux (Remastered) and even the follow-up Metro Last Light Redux are both on sale, it’s hard to top a free triple-A title. It’s not a perfect game by any means, and with graphics from 2010, it won’t wow you like Half-Life: Alyx, but the fear and nostalgia are more than enough to keep you engrossed.

Apocalyptic Survival — Based on a Russian novel by Dmitry Glukhovsky, 2033 is set in post-apocalyptic Moscow. You play as Artyom who, along with what remains of humanity, is forced to live underground after a nuclear disaster scorched mother earth and its skies. More specifically, entire communities live in the underground metro system, which is one of the game's best aspects.

Metro 2033

After facing mutants, harsh conditions, and shooting dangerous monsters with an awesome pneumatic shotgun on the surface, you’ll be dying to explore the underground. There, the conversation and liveliness of each tunnel city is a breath of fresh air.

Metro 2033 is a survival shooter game full of surprises, but if you’re really up for a challenge, play it on hard mode. With a game this old, most computers with a decent graphics card from the last few years can run it at max settings, so at the very least you know you’ll get the best visuals it offers. Just don’t expect ray tracing, though.

