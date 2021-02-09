You need to play this award-winning Star Wars game now that it's 50% off

While there's no shortage of great Star Wars games these days, console fans everywhere still rank this one near the top of the list. Yes, we're talking about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. If you want to fight the Empire, slowly rebuild the Jedi order, all while swinging around a lightsaber (and who wouldn't?), this is the game for you.

Released in 2019 but still totally epic, Fallen Order can be yours for just $19 right now. It's a single-player game in the third-person, where you play Cal Kestis, a young Padawan who's trying to find his way after barely surviving the purge of Order 66 following Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. On the quest, you'll learn to control the Force, receive Jedi training, rock a lightsaber, and of course, fight stormtroopers.

More importantly, those waiting for a Fallen Order 2 will be happy to learn that EA and developer Respawn issued a patch that updated the game for next-gen consoles earlier this year. There isn't any new content, but this update adds improved framerates, dynamic resolution ranges up to 1440p, and post-processing resolution at 4K, depending on what platform you play on. Either way, this game just got way better, and now it's on sale.

It's not easy to make Star Wars fans happy, and EA knows that better than most, but this is one of those titles almost everyone can enjoy. Even though the game is showing signs of aging, it's still extremely entertaining.