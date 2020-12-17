You only have a few days to get one of the most thrilling FPS games for $10

The world of games is awash with first-person shooters, but few are as instantly recognizable, iconic, and packed with unbridled, blood-spilling, breakneck-speed fun as Gears of War. The fifth outing — abbreviated to the plain and simple Gears 5 — brings the usual riotous selection of characters and weapons and adds a few new ones.

Critically acclaimed as one of the best games released in 2019, Gears 5 for PC is only $9.99 — 75 percent off the usual price of $39.99. But don't sit on this because you've only got one week to do it — the offer ends December 22.

Lock and load, over and over — In the unlikely event this is your first GoW game, it's not the worst place to start. There's a solid tutorial that'll get you up to speed, and while the narrative picks up immediately where GoW 4 left off, you won't lose anything not being familiar with it.

In addition to the single-player campaign (the highlight, in our opinion), there's a multiplayer mode with split-screen, and an online mode. There are also two co-operative modes, Escape and Horde. Most importantly, though, there are five different game modes and over 20 maps, which means this installment has plenty of legs and will keep you on your toes for weeks. It's also the sort of title you can keep coming back to.

Xbox Game Studios

However you like it — Thanks to some refinements to your teammates and the game's mechanics, you can make Gears 5 as easy or as difficult as you want it to be. You can also make things pretty ridiculous with unicorns or other tom-foolery if that's your vibe.

Other highlights are the banging soundtrack, great voice acting, incredible and immersive environments, and a compelling (if a little brief) plotline. If you like using virtual heavy weaponry and battling wave after wave of otherworldly foes in exotic locales, this could be the best $10 you spend all month.