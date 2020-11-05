You won’t be able to wait in line for a PlayStation 5 on launch day

Console launch days are notoriously great camping events. Fans love lining up — often days before the launch — with enough supplies in-hand to wait on the pavement until midnight. Many gamers have fond (if chilly) memories of the anticipation leading up to that final countdown before racing home to connect it to the flatscreen.

Sony has put that practice to an end, at least temporarily, for the launch of the PlayStation 5. The company published a post on its blog to warn fans that launch-day sales will be online-only this year. Brick-and-mortar stores won’t be carrying the next-gen console at all for the time being.

“Please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase,” the company wrote. “Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.”

Sony’s right: this is definitely not the time to be tripping over each other while we run to the gaming section at Best Buy. We’ll just have to deal with doing that virtually this time around.

You can buy one the day of — Just because Sony isn’t stocking its new console at GameStop on November 12 doesn’t mean you can’t buy one that day. You’ll just have to do so from the comfort of your warm bedroom instead.

Those who have successfully placed pre-orders and chosen to pick up at a local retailer can still do so as well. Sony reminds those customers to check with the store about health and safety precautions before heading there.

But will you actually be able to buy one? — Sony might be hedging its bets a bit by reminding fans they’ll be able to buy the console on launch day online. Because of the very complex, very specific parts needed to complete the PS5, there have been ongoing supply issues with the console.

Keeping the PS5 in stock — even just for pre-orders — has been anything but easy. You’ll likely need to keep a close eye on a variety of retailers to snag one. And then you’ll have to wait for it to ship. The good news: retailers like Walmart are selling the console in four different time frames (noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 9 p.m. EST)

There’s no word yet from Microsoft on whether or not the Xbox Series X will be available in stores on its launch day (November 10). We do know you’ll be able to buy it from Walmart that day beginning at noon.