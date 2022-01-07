YouTuber makes first-person “gameplay” of PS5 ‘Spider-Man’ game

One dedicated Spider-Man YouTuber has taken over 850 photos in the PS5 game Spider-Man: Miles Morales and pieced them together to give us an impressive glimpse into how incredible a first-person POV game would be.

Creator ItIsSpid has over 50,000 subscribers for his dedicated Spider-Man content, and this one particular video currently has over 1.6 million views.

Spider sense — It feels a bit jarring at first, but if you’re able to watch it at 1.5 or 2x the normal speed, the footage looks smooth, almost like real gameplay. The whole video is under two minutes, and it really doesn’t feel long enough.

Doing a Spider-Man game in first-person POV would not only make Sony a ton of money and be an immediate fan-favorite, but it would also be incredible in VR. Imagine swinging from rooftops and feeling that rush as you fall, only to pull yourself up with a web? Wow. Probably not for those afraid of heights, but honestly, maybe a little VR training could help you overcome those fears.