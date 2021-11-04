Zealous 'Guilty Gear' fans mistake Mariah Carey joke for DLC tease

If you're not in-the-know about all the latest video game fighters, you might not be familiar with Guilty Gear, but the latest entry in the series, Strive, is quite the sensation in the fighting game community (often called the FGC). However, some overenthusiastic fighting game fans misinterpreted a joke posted by the studio's English-language Twitter account as a sign of a new character, which sent the community into an amusing tizzy.

The above joke was posted by developer Arc System Works on November 1. As I'm sure many of you know, that was also the same day that singer Mariah Carey posted a clip of herself smashing some Halloween pumpkins in order to welcome us to the horrifyingly-lengthy holiday season. If you're familiar with that clip — and the incipient popularity of Carey's song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" — then it's pretty obvious that ArcSys is referencing it.

Sol bad, guy — Unfortunately for the FGC, however, it seems not all of them are on top of their holiday cheer, as multiple users on the Guilty Gear subreddit speculated that the tweet might herald the arrival of a new DLC character, particularly fan-favorites Baiken or Elphelt.

However, most of the replies to those threads indicate that the vast majority of Guilty Gear players are aware that the tweet was just a joke, and it's even triggered something of a flurry of counter-memes in response. One went so far as to call their fellow fighting game aficionado "copium addicts" for believing their own hype.