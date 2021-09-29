11 new iOS 15 features you need to try right now

Guides
iOS 15 is loaded with interesting new features, but a lot of them aren't easy to find
iOS 15 brings a lot to the table, from redesigned UI and SharePlay (eventually) to portrait mode on Facetime and Focus mode. While some features are introduced the moment you update to iOS 15, others are hidden and waiting to be discovered.
We’ve explored iOS 15 to the fullest and found 11 new features that you won’t want to miss.
Apple's default weather app received a sleek design overhaul in iOS 15, but the biggest upgrade is the new alerts. You can turn on alerts to be notified of rain or snow starting in the upcoming hour. You can also view live precipitation radar in the app.
To enable this, open the Weather app, access its settings and find the “Notifications” tab where you can toggle on alerts after being prompted to enable location services.