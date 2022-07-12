Prime Day

The 7 laptops to open your wallet for this Prime Day

If you’re going to spend money on Prime Day, it might as well be on an expensive computer. Luckily, Amazon's two-day sale has some solid options to consider.

The Surface Laptop 4
Raymond Wong / Input
Ian Carlos Campbell

Wading through the deals on home goods, TVs, and keyboards on Prime Day is exhausting, so let’s save you some time: Here are some of the best deals on laptops currently available through Amazon’s sale extravaganza.

If you want to splurge on one of Microsoft’s flagship Surface Laptops or Surface Pros, you’re in luck. If a Chromebook is more your speed, there’s solid options there too, from both Samsung and Lenovo. The point is, if you need a laptop to complete your work-from-home setup, or just need something to use on the couch, we’ve got you covered.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

Surface Pro 8
Microsoft

This version of Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1 has an Intel Core i7 chip, 256GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, and the same great 120Hz display.

Gram 2-in-1
LG

LG's 16-inch 2-in-1 ultrabook has an Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage all in a relatively thin and light design.

ZenBook Pro Duo 15
Asus

Asus' 15.6-inch ZenBook has an unusual dual-screen design, with an Intel Core i7, 1TB of storage, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

Surface Laptop 4
Microsoft

Microsoft's flagship laptop features the same aluminum design, with an AMD Ryzen 5 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Pavilion x360
HP

HP's convertible Windows is bog standard, but reliable, with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and plenty of ports.

IdeaPad Duet 5
Lenovo

Lenovo's larger Duet Chromebook 2-in-1 has a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and comes with a detachable keyboard.

Galaxy Chromebook
Samsung

The 13.3-inch Galaxy Chromebook has a built-in stylus, a 4K screen, 256GB of storage, and a slim convertible design.