The holidays are upon us, given the course of this year I’d call that a good thing. Of course, if you plan on getting gifts for loved ones, you’ve got to consider something now if you want to have it wrapped in time, especially if it’s technology-oriented.

Say, you were thinking of buying a laptop: transformative or clamshell? That is, a “regular” laptop, with a lid that closes shut and fixed range of motion, or a 360-degree hinge screen, or even an easel setup. Typically, the best laptops for video editing or gaming are clamshells and that’s just because it makes sense. But what about if you’re a creative person that needs to use a digital pen?

Well, to fix that we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all the transforming, 2-in-1, and odd convertible laptops that we think are the best, considering specs and cost.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.