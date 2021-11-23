Holiday Gift Guide

Give someone a weird, transforming laptop this holiday season

Every unconventional laptop design we could find that is actually worth buying!

Stefan Etienne

The holidays are upon us, given the course of this year I’d call that a good thing. Of course, if you plan on getting gifts for loved ones, you’ve got to consider something now if you want to have it wrapped in time, especially if it’s technology-oriented.

Say, you were thinking of buying a laptop: transformative or clamshell? That is, a “regular” laptop, with a lid that closes shut and fixed range of motion, or a 360-degree hinge screen, or even an easel setup. Typically, the best laptops for video editing or gaming are clamshells and that’s just because it makes sense. But what about if you’re a creative person that needs to use a digital pen?

Well, to fix that we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all the transforming, 2-in-1, and odd convertible laptops that we think are the best, considering specs and cost.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.

Surface Laptop Studio
Microsoft

This is by far one of the most useful and odd convertible laptops on this list. The Surface Studio has both a regular clamshell mode and an easel mode, where the screen is brought close to you so you can use your Surface Pen for digital art.

Surface Book 3
Microsoft

The Surface Book 3 is a little bit more conservative than the Studio, but it’s still not your everyday clamshell laptop. The entire screen separates from the main chassis, leaving you with just a somewhat heavy tablet to work with. Still cool though!

XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop
Dell

Okay, think the famous XPS 13 ultrabook, but with a few slight changes including a 360-degree hinge that lets you fold the touch display over like a notepad. Dell has been making this model for a few years now, so it’s rather refined.

Lenovo Flex 5
Amazon

Okay, Lenovo might be onto something here. Powered by an AMD chip with Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, with 14-inch FHD screen plus a digital pen and SSD for under $800!?

HP Spectre x360 14
HP

One of the first true great convertible laptops, the Spectre x360 14 is still kicking butt. It’s a great metal chassis with solid port selection, strong hinges, and even OLED screen options.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha
Samsung

This one is interesting, because the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha is different in that it takes Samsung Galaxy Note stylus product experience, plus their gorgeous QLED displays, and puts it in a slim convertible body.

Surface Pro 8
Microsoft

Microsoft's origin story for the Surface line started here and continues with this current iteration. The Surface Pro 8 tablet is complete with a hinge that props it up on a level surface and can be used with the detachable Surface Pen and Keyboard to become a full convertible experience.

HP Envy x360 15
HP

This is the biggest Envy x360 convertible laptop that HP currently produces (out of 13, 14, and 15 inch versions). If a creator laptop with metal chassis and a large screen that can be turned into a notepad is what you want, this is it!

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE
Amazon

The most expensive convertible laptop you can buy. Although, I'd hesitate to call it that. It's a laptop straight out of Mass Effect. It's a gaming and processing powerhouse, a desktop replacement, and it's absurdly expensive, but cool looking.