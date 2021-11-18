Can’t decide on a gift for your thrill seeking friends this holiday season?

Why not get them an action camera so you can live vicariously through them by watching their dizzying adventures? Whether you’re getting a gift for someone or you’re the adrenaline junkie yourself, action cameras make for a way more practical photo companion for your next snowboarding, scuba diving or skydiving trip than a bulky DSLR setup.

For years, the market for action cameras has mostly been dominated by GoPro and its top-shelf image stabilization. But now, companies like DJI and Insta360 have real, competitive action cameras, and many of them offer some unique benefits over what Hero can do. Whatever choice you go with, these rugged cameras are designed to be out there in the field with you and deliver all that 4K video for your next epic video.

