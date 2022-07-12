Prime Day

The 7 best Prime Day gaming deals you can nab on Amazon right now

From Razer to Nintendo, these Prime Day deals are enough to keep any gamer happy.

Mario Kart Live by Nintendo
Nintendo
Input Staff

In the deluge of Prime Day deals, it can be easy for great finds to get lost in the proverbial sauce — especially if you’re looking for the next, best gaming laptop, mic, or a spiffy new controller upgrade.

As usual, we’re here to help sort through the din of Amazon Prime Day chaos and tease out some of the absolute best deals on gaming gear you can nab right now.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma
Razer

Razer's wired controller works for Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One and comes with mappable buttons and a heck of a lot of RGB.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro
SteelSeries

The Arctic Pro is a hi-res wired headset that comes with 3D sound, a large frequency spectrum, and a convenient chat mix dial that ensures no one is ever screaming in your ear.

Samsung 980 Pro SSD (1TB)
Samsung

A good SSD is critical to a pro gaming setup. Samsung's PCIe NVMe drive will do anything you need and more. Plus it's almost $100 off right now.

PlayStation DualSense
Sony

Haptic feedback makes PS5's DualSense a truly next-gen controller. Snap up this rare discount while it lasts.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Nintendo

If you're looking for great gaming deals for kids, Nintendo's 'Mario Kart Live' set is not only one of a kind, it's sporting a hefty discount.

LG 27GP750-B Ultragear FHD
LG

If you know a PC gamer in need of a monitor upgrade, LG's 27-inch Ultragear monitor has a 240Hz refresh rate, and a near-bezeless display for pure, unadulterated gaming.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless mouse
Logitech

A whopping 25,000 DPI is more than enough responsiveness for even professional gamers. Add Logitech's wireless charger to make sure you always have juice.