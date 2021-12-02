Guides
Here’s all the snowboarding gear newbies need to hit the slopes
From boards to bindings to snow pants, this guide has everything you need to get out there this winter.
‘Tis the season to strap yourself into a snowboard and send it down a mountain.
With the winds of winter ushering in days of fresh powder and holiday vibes, it’s the perfect time to start assembling your snowboarding gear.
Unfortunately, sifting through the overwhelming amount of brands, features and styles can make gear shopping very stressful for newcomers. A full snowboarding set-up consists of multiple separate pieces of gear, with each piece coming with its own specs and unique lingo.
As a beginner, your gear considerations should include comfort, insulation, waterproofing, and durability. Lucky for you, this list was assembled with all that in mind, and will act as your one-stop shop for a top-quality snowboard loadout.
You’ll find the complete list below, filled with top-rated snowy essentials that are ideal for those still finding their flow. This gear is sure to perform well for beginners, and provide the high quality necessary to surf the snow for several seasons.
Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.
This is the best all-around board for the 2021-2022 season. As a true twin, the Yes. Basic is an incredibly versatile and balanced freestyle board. With med-soft flexibility and excellent control, this board is a tried and tested favorite amongst newbies and seasoned riders. A solid purchase with a lifetime warranty, keeping you safe from buyers remorse!
Union makes some of the best bindings in the business. A great pairing for an all-mountain board, the Union Strata bindings offer a medium flex, and are great for multiple riding styles. Whether you want to hit the park or cruise the mountain, these bindings will offer the durability and versatility you need.
A stylish and comfortable boot that is forgiving on both your feet and your wallet. These are a great all-around boot for riders of any level, thanks to a medium-soft flexibility. Bonus points to Vans for making these boots gender-neutral! These boots will serve you well on the groomed slopes of resorts, while offering a playful feel for freestyle riding.
Available as the Men’s Snowshot, or Women’s Snowbelle, this 3-in-1 jacket is versatility perfected. A zip-in insulating puffer is combined with a robust H2No waterproofing shell, which allows riders to adjust to varying conditions. Featuring heat-venting pit zips and an adjustable hood, this jacket is quite literally everything you need.
A fantastic all-around pant, the Volcom L offers two-layer GORE-TEX protection and a V-science breathable lining. These pants perfectly balance waterproofing and breathability while maximizing comfort and durability. An adjustable waistband and a pant-to-jacket connection are an added bonus!
Burton’s GORE-TEX Gloria pants provide great stretch and comfort, while the two-layer GORE-TEX membrane keeps you safe and dry. With a slim and stylish build, these pants are perfect for versatile snowboarders focused on both performance and style.
Any helmet that can combine technical safety, comfort and style at an affordable price point is worth your attention. Thanks to MIPs technology, the Giro Ledge provides multi-directional protection for your noggin. Add in superior ventilation and a sleek design, and you’re sure to stay safe and look cool while bombing down your local hills.
With a toric lens shape that mimics the curvature of the human eye, the Contour RS reduces lens distortion and provides crystal-clear vision. Additional light filtering technology boosts contrast to increase your vision in poor light. These goggles have been the top choice for years, and the 2021-2022 version rolls it’s beloved features into a more compact design.
Hestra gloves are known for their durability and longevity. The Hestra Heli gloves continue to live up to the hype, and offer comfort, dexterity and warmth that is sure to last. These gloves feature a weather-proof goat leather palm and a 3-layer Triton polyamide shell. Perfect for keeping your hands warm and dry through multiple seasons!