The 6 best cases for your Galaxy Z Fold 4

Since the original Galaxy Z Fold, Samsung has been paving the way for folding phones in the U.S. and abroad. The company has made a multitude of improvements year-over-year to the Fold series, from performance, cameras, and most importantly, durability. The refined Z Fold 4 carries that trend along, with a totally redesigned hinge mechanism.

Great as it may be to see Samsung making these phones heartier, you probably don’t want to take chances with cracking a phone that starts at $1,800. We’ve done the work of finding a variety of cases for the Z Fold 4 — ranging from stylish to ultra-protective — with a few that fall somewhere in between.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.

The massive OLED screen of the Z Fold 4 already makes it an incredible smartphone for media consumption (a phone that’s also the size of a tablet is great for movies on the go). This case from Samsung features a snap-off stand to keep the Fold 4 upright for watching movies. For $30 more, Samsung also sells a model with an S Pen sleeve.

If you care more about never dropping your Z Fold 4 then Samsung’s Grip case is where you should turn. It features a flexible band on the back for added grip, so whether your phone is folded or unfolded, you know it isn’t going anywhere. Think of these cases as the spiritual successor to the Flip’s terrific strap cases.

If you want a case that’s both extremely protective and customizable, look no further than the Dbrand Grip. The case features textured edges to make it easier to hold with one hand, plus it offers drop protection. What really sets this case apart is the ability to put one of Dbrand’s many vinyl skins on the back to make your Z Fold 4 truly stand out as your own.

If you really don’t want to leave things to chance, the Spigen Tough Armor is your best way to go. It has an interior foam layer for added drop protection, plus a durable and flexible material that retracts into the case to protect the Z Fold 4’s redesigned hinge. This is about as rugged a case you can find that won’t turn your phone into a rubberized monster.

If the Tough Armor is too thick for your liking, but you still want to protect your Z Fold’s hinge, the Caseology Parallax is a great pick. The case is slimmer than the Tough Armor, but it has a moving external component that covers the hinge. This makes the back of your phone less attractive when the phone is in tablet mode, but the tradeoff could be worth it if you want as little bulk as possible in a full coverage case.

This Kate Spade-designed clear case from Incipio won’t offer the most drop protection but it will protect your Z Fold 4 from scratches, while its choice of two flowery designs will compliment the color of your Z Fold 4 for all to see.