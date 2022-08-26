Guides

The 6 best cases for your Galaxy Z Fold 4

These cases offer a balance of style and protection for those who need some peace of mind about protecting the $1,800 folding phone in their pocket.

Samuel Polay

Since the original Galaxy Z Fold, Samsung has been paving the way for folding phones in the U.S. and abroad. The company has made a multitude of improvements year-over-year to the Fold series, from performance, cameras, and most importantly, durability. The refined Z Fold 4 carries that trend along, with a totally redesigned hinge mechanism.

Great as it may be to see Samsung making these phones heartier, you probably don’t want to take chances with cracking a phone that starts at $1,800. We’ve done the work of finding a variety of cases for the Z Fold 4 — ranging from stylish to ultra-protective — with a few that fall somewhere in between.

Samsung Slim Stand Cover
Best Buy

Take your on-the-go binging to a new level with this sleek case with a built in stand.

The massive OLED screen of the Z Fold 4 already makes it an incredible smartphone for media consumption (a phone that’s also the size of a tablet is great for movies on the go). This case from Samsung features a snap-off stand to keep the Fold 4 upright for watching movies. For $30 more, Samsung also sells a model with an S Pen sleeve.

Samsung Silicone Grip Cover
Best Buy

For added confidence when you’re on the move, this Samsung case features a flexible strap on the back for added grip.

If you care more about never dropping your Z Fold 4 then Samsung’s Grip case is where you should turn. It features a flexible band on the back for added grip, so whether your phone is folded or unfolded, you know it isn’t going anywhere. Think of these cases as the spiritual successor to the Flip’s terrific strap cases.

Dbrand Grip
Dbrand

A customizable and protective case that lets you pick and choose between vinyl skins.

If you want a case that’s both extremely protective and customizable, look no further than the Dbrand Grip. The case features textured edges to make it easier to hold with one hand, plus it offers drop protection. What really sets this case apart is the ability to put one of Dbrand’s many vinyl skins on the back to make your Z Fold 4 truly stand out as your own.

Spigen Tough Armor
Amazon

This case offers upgraded drop protection and covers every part of the Z Fold 4, including the hinge!

If you really don’t want to leave things to chance, the Spigen Tough Armor is your best way to go. It has an interior foam layer for added drop protection, plus a durable and flexible material that retracts into the case to protect the Z Fold 4’s redesigned hinge. This is about as rugged a case you can find that won’t turn your phone into a rubberized monster.

Caseology Parallax
Caseology

A slimmer full coverage case that doesn’t sacrifice hinge protection.

If the Tough Armor is too thick for your liking, but you still want to protect your Z Fold’s hinge, the Caseology Parallax is a great pick. The case is slimmer than the Tough Armor, but it has a moving external component that covers the hinge. This makes the back of your phone less attractive when the phone is in tablet mode, but the tradeoff could be worth it if you want as little bulk as possible in a full coverage case.

Incipio Kate Spade Hardshell
Incipio

A stylish clear case to show off your Z Fold 4.

This Kate Spade-designed clear case from Incipio won’t offer the most drop protection but it will protect your Z Fold 4 from scratches, while its choice of two flowery designs will compliment the color of your Z Fold 4 for all to see.