As great as commuting on an electric bike can be, worrying about car traffic and not having adequate space to cart around your essentials aren’t exactly what most people would consider perks.

Luckily for e-bike riders and holiday gift givers, there are plenty of accessories that can make owning an electric bike ridiculously smooth.

From added safety gear to more luxurious add-ons like Bluetooth speakers and bags, there’s a e-bike bonus on this list for everyone.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.

With the Convertible 2.0 from Two Wheel Gear, you don’t have to choose between a backpack or a bike bag (or constantly move your gear back and forth between the two). This bag will connect and disconnect from a bike seamlessly and the backpack straps can be stowed away while traveling.

And with a 15-inch padded laptop sleeve, bottle pockets, a U-lock strap, designated pockets for your phone and a pair of sunglasses, you won’t have to worry about leaving anything behind.

This pair of premium pannier bags are built to carry everything you need for a long trip. The roll-top access points are designed to repel water and block dust, and the quick-mounting system is super smooth to work with. The Pro Plus bags boast an impressive 70L storage capacity — if you can’t fit it in here, you probably don’t need it on your trip. There are also 3M Scotchlite reflectors on both sides of each bag to increase visibility.

If you like the look of these bags but don’t need the pair, you can also buy them individually for commuting or casual riding.

GoPro’s newest action camera is a great way to record your e-bike journeys, for fun, and to protect yourself. It can record 5.3K video at 60 fps with advanced video stabilization and shoot 23MP photos. This compact camera is compatible with most of GoPro’s accessories, so you can grab a helmet or handlebar mount and get riding.

Video can also be automatically uploaded to the cloud as you ride, in the event you need to have video evidence after an accident.

The Lumos Matrix Smart Helmet delivers safety with a bit of sci-fi style. The front and rear lighting hit 1,000 lumens for a serious visibility boost and the back panel can be customized to display traffic signals and other fun symbols. A single charge of the helmet should last around 10 hours. If you want to really rip on your e-bike and pretend you’re in Tron, this is the helmet you need.

Electric bikes are required to come with built-in lights, but it never hurts to increase the lighting quality for safety (we’d actually recommend it). This compact, powerful light set will increase visibility on the road far beyond the average built-ins. There’s also a mode with an interruptive flash pattern designed to catch the eyes of drivers, even in busy areas with lots of different light sources.

Even if you have a super comfortable ride, it can still get a little too bumpy on certain roads once you get up to speed. The Thudbuster ST is the latest and greatest suspension seatpost from Cane Creek designed to nullify any rough terrain. The seatpost works against and absorbs bumps in the road so you don’t have to.

Check the specs to make sure this product is compatible with your bike. If it isn’t, there are adapters available to help it work properly. There’s also a tool-free adjustable version for the less mechanically inclined.

Don’t risk carrying anything in your pockets when you’re cruising on your e-bike — if something hits the pavement, you might not even notice until it’s too late. This simple, waterproof handlebar bag from Rockbros has room for your wallet, keys, and other small accessories right upfront. The clear phone case compartment allows you to still use your phone for navigation while keeping it safe.

It only takes one distracted driver to turn a casual ride into a bad day. Make sure everyone knows you’re on the road with this 118-decibel motorcycle-style horn. This is a must-have accessory for anyone taking a bike out on busy streets.

As a bonus, this horn doubles as an alarm. Set it like you would lock a car and anyone who messes with your ride will get an unpleasant greeting so they know to back off.

There’s no reason car owners should have all the tunes. The Soundlink Micro is one of the best outdoor Bluetooth speakers and is a great biking companion for long treks or daily commutes. It’s a lot louder than it looks, designed to take all the bumps and bruises that come with biking, and is IP-67 rated waterproof and dustproof. The tear-resistant strap makes it a breeze to attach to handlebars, or it's small enough to be kept in a handlebar bag.

Tools aren’t exactly the sexiest gift, but anyone with an electric bike will thank you when it comes time for some maintenance. From wrenches and hex keys to tire repair patches and a bike chain whip, this kit includes everything e-bike owners needs for everyday maintenance, upgrades, and repairs.