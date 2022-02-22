The 12 best cases to protect your new Samsung Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22 phones arrive this Friday, February 26. The specs for each model are impressive, the designs are more premium than ever. Whether you’ve got your Galaxy S22 pre-ordered and are patiently waiting or are considering an upgrade sometime soon, one thing is certain: You’re going to want a new case on your phone as soon as you unbox it.

These phones are pricey. The Galaxy S22 is $799, the Galaxy S22+ is $999, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra is $1,199. But what’s worse than paying top dollar for a new phone is breaking it and paying more for a repair.

The top case producers already have lines for the S22. We’ve curated the best cases to pick up regardless of which new S22 model you get.

Best cases for the Galaxy S22

A simple silicone case isn’t the most exciting phone case out there, but it still provides solid protection from everyday wear and tear. This official Samsung case is soft, has a solid grip, and has slightly raised bumpers around the edges for a little extra screen protection. Samsung’s official silicone case lineup has some cool shades of run-of-the-mill colors, too.

You can also buy the official Samsung silicone case for the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra with a few different color choices.

Spigen’s hardshell Ultra Hybrid Case is perfect for anyone who’s in love with the color of their Galaxy S22. This slim, clear case allows the design of the Galaxy S22 to shine while keeping your phone protected.

You can also buy Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid Case for the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Single-color cases are boring. Add a pop of personality to your phone case by picking a favorite illustration from Casetify’s seemingly endless list of art. We’re partial to this “Deep Blue Sea” case above, but there’s certainly a pick on their website for everyone.

Aesthetics aside, the Impact line is also super protective — they’re military-grade drop tested from 6.6 feet and made from a shock-absorbing material.

You can also buy the Casetify Impact case for the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Anyone who has a budget set aside for inevitable screen repairs should up their case game. The Otterbox brand has become synonymous with ruggedness and top-notch protection for good reason. The Defender Series Pro Case is one of the most durable cases out there.

The Otterbox Defender Series Pro Case is also available for the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Best cases for the Galaxy S22+

Built with butterfingers in mind, the Parallax Case has an ergonomic textured back and grips on each side for maximum grip. The two-tone color scheme is sleek and stylish while slim raised bezels protect your screen and camera lenses.

Caseology’s Parallax Case is also available for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Who needs a PopSocket when your phone case has a built-in strap? This simple silicone case from Samsung is made for one-handed power users — fire off those hot takes on the go without worrying about your phone slipping through your fingers. You can also buy some alternative straps to swap out and match your vibe for the day.

You can also pick up Samsung’s Silicone Case with Strap for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Incipio’s Grip Case is covered in multidirectional grips to keep your phone in your hand or wherever you’ve placed it. If you somehow manage to let it go, the case has 14-foot drop protection. These cases last a long time and users report that Incipio’s lifetime warranty on its cases is easy to cash in on if you run into degradation.

The Incipio Grip Case also comes in sizes for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

This sophisticated, eco-tanned, leather case from Bellroy has a soft but tough exterior and a microfiber lining to keep your S22+’s rear glass scratch-free and safe from minor drops. This case is surprisingly slim.

You can also buy the Bellroy Leather Case for a Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra using the same link above.

Best cases for the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Speck is a reliable brand and there’s a good chance this case will extend your phone’s life with advanced protection. The perimeter of this case is built with air capsules that compress and suspend your phone when it drops, with protection up to 13 feet. It also uses a built-in antimicrobial treatment to help eliminate everyday germs.

The Presidio2 Grip Case also comes in versions for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+.

With Samsung’s S-View Flip Cover Case, you can check the time, received notifications, and even answer phone calls while the screen is tucked safely away. Flip the top for the full PDA experience while you jot down notes with the S Pen.

Samsung’s S-View Flip Cover Case is also available for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+.

With a phone as large (and as expensive) as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, you really don’t want to cut any corners when it comes to protection. Spigen’s premiere case is rugged as hell and built to survive even the most abusive phone owners. Plus, there’s a built-in kickstand.

Spigen’s Tough Armor Case also comes in versions for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+.

Spending $80 on a phone case made with Kevlar may sound like overkill and the military-esque design might not be for everyone, but this top Urban Armor Gear model will be your phone’s best friend. With a five-layer design for a snug protective fit, 20-foot drop protection, and a lifetime limited warranty, this case might just be nuclear-proof (okay, probably not, but it’ll probably surive a zombie horde for sure!).

In addition to the S22 Ultra, the UAG Monarch Kevlar Series Case is also available for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+.