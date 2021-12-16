The best laptop cases and sleeves

If someone in your family has a laptop on their holiday wishlist this year, don’t forget to get a protective case to go with it. While there are plenty of top-quality laptop bags on the market, a slim case that you can slip into any bag is sometimes the best option.

There are all sorts of styles and colors for laptop cases, so it’ll be easy to find one that’ll be a good fit for just about anyone. Looks aside, you want to make sure to pick a laptop sleeve that offers legitimate protection. There are lots of cheap cases out there that won’t do much when a laptop hits the ground, and nobody wants that.

These top cases and sleeves offer up serious protection and are super stylish as well. Most of these cases come in a variety of different sizes and colors, so click through and find one that’s a good fit for the laptop that needs protection.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.

This case is simple but will provide a laptop with the protection it needs to stay safe from light drops and everyday bumps. It’s slim enough to slide into a backpack or briefcase, or you can carry it as-is with its sturdy handle. There’s also a small extra pocket in front for charging accessories. This case comes in various sizes to fit most laptops.

Timbuk2’s premiere laptop sleeve will fit perfectly in a compact backpack or messenger bag. And if you taking your laptop somewhere but don’t need anything else, you can use the removable crossbody strap to keep your computer close on the go. This minimalist case is water-resistant and has a small extra pocket for light charging cables.

If you want to make a statement with your laptop case, look no further than Society6, a popular online hub for artists. You can take any of the site’s thousands of unique designs and pop them on one of these durable, woven polyester laptop sleeves. We’re partial to this chill skeleton sleeve, but you can browse all available designs here.

Herschel’s clean Anchor Sleeve is padded and fleece-lined to protect your laptop from rough handling of all sorts. This is a pretty bare-bones case, but there are a lot of cool designs available with that classic Herschel woven label. If someone already has some Herschel gear, they’ll love having a laptop sleeve to match.

The Storm Case from AquaQuest is super tough and waterproof. The case has a double ziplock closure system and a padded neoprene sleeve that’ll keep your laptop safe while traveling in a rainstorm or dropping it on the ground. This case can be carried using a small built-in handle or easily slipped into most bags.

This sophisticated sleeve from Madewell looks more like a high-end puffer jacket than an average techy laptop case. If you want to match your laptop case to the rest of your look or just want something a little out-of-the-box, this quilted case fits the bill. With just one size, this case will fit a 16-inch laptop (or a smaller one with a little wiggle room).

This woven fabric case from Bellroy is made from water-resistant recycled materials and offers superb protection without adding significant bulk to your device. The quilted microfiber lining is designed to keep your laptop in place in transit and offers a bit of shock absorption. The case’s closure is magnetic for quick and easy stowing of your device.

UAG’s laptop case is seriously rugged and built to keep devices safe in the outdoors. Anyone would be happy with the tough exterior of the case — it appears slim but can really take a beating. Outdoor adventurers and remote workers will really appreciate the internal straps and case design that allows laptop use while partially stowed.

The rigid exterior of this Thule case will give anyone wary of light fabric cases some peace of mind. You can really feel how durable this case is. The clamshell design allows laptop use while it’s strapped in for safe, on-the-go work or play. The Gaunlet case was designed with a 16-in Macbook Pro in mind but users have reported compatibility with plenty of other laptop models.

A wonderful option for fans of leather and high-end design, Nomad’s leather laptop sleeve is basically a work of art. Made of high-quality leather, this case has one 48-point magnetic closure, a soft microfiber lining, and small charger cutouts for the MacBook Pro. While you could try using this case with other models, know that users report it fitting the Macbook Pro perfectly.