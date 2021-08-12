The best alternatives to the Samsung Galaxy watch 4

Tech
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is the smartwatch of the hour, but alternatives like the Fossil Gen 5, Fitbit Sense, or Mobvoi Ticwatch E3 might off make more sense for your wrist.
Much to the surprise of absolutely no one, Samsung has finally announced the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. It’s a solid smartwatch that starts at $250 and goes big on fitness with an all-new UI and OS.
Samsung smartwatches have long offered a similar level of quality for Android users as the Apple Watch does for iPhone users. But, the Android smartwatch market is finally getting more competitive.