The best Steam Deck cases, headphones, and accessories

The Steam Deck is finally here (well, it may be still on the way for some) and early users are saying it’s a hit. The experimental handheld PC has console-level specs, a massive game library, and finally brings some mobility to gaming outside of Nintendo Switch.

Good reviews have been pouring in, but the rollout of the Steam Deck has been shakey, to say the least. Folks who pre-ordered the console months ago have experienced delay after delay and some users have already run into stick drift issues.

Because the Steam Deck was kept under wraps until the last minute, there hasn’t been a lot of time for third-party companies to work on cases and accessories. There are some great options out there, but the pickings are slim. Unless you have a 3D printer to design your own accessories, there’s an enormous selection of gear to pick from.

From headsets designed for mobile gaming, docked accessories, and power solutions, these are our must-have Steam Deck accessories available right now.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.

Cases

Third-party case options for the Steam Deck are scarce right now (to say the least), but one project fans are excited about is dbrand’s Project Killswitch Case. This impact-resistant grip case looks cool and is designed to be rugged as hell. While you don’t get all-over protection, all you need to do is snag a screen protector to save your display. This stand also has a kickstand and dbrand is teasing a series of skins to add to the case down the road.

Project Killswitch hasn’t been released yet, but it’s expected to launch soon and you can reserve one on the dbrand website for a few bucks.

If you’re looking for a more sophisticated case that doesn’t exactly scream gamer (and you’ve got the budget), you should spring for San Francisco-based Waterfield’s leather CitySlicker case. This company only uses premium, soft-to-the-touch leather that’ll last for years and years.

The inside is clean and organized to carry a basic Steam Deck setup. There’s room for a USB-C cable, SD cards, five microSD slots a pair of earbuds, an HDMI cable, and other small accessories.

Audio

Everyone knows that SteelSeries delivers high-quality headsets, but the Arctis 7+ model is absolutely perfect for the Steam Deck. The audio quality is superb, the retractable noise-canceling microphone is Discord-certified, and the headset itself is comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time. The 30-hour battery life is an absolute blessing for gamers on the go.

The Barracuda X gaming headset from Razer is a steal at just under $100. This super lightweight headset can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, works wired or over Bluetooth, and sounds really consistent while gaming. It does lack the deep bass and noise cancellation of pricier headsets, but that’s not a deal-breaker.

Don’t get fooled by “gamer earbuds” like Razer’s Hammerhead True Wireless. They just never stack up to more high-quality, low-profile buds from bigger brands. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro is the way to go if you’re looking for a compact, great-sounding pair of Bluetooth wireless buds — the active noise cancellation is top-notch, the design of the buds and charging case is super sleek and the battery life is solid with quick charging.

Keyboards

The main draw of the Steam Deck is its portability, but you can always dock your device and play more competitive multiplayer titles on a larger screen. The Huntsman Mini Analog is a 60 percent keyboard from Razer that’s big enough to game on but small enough to tuck away or take with you. Plus, it’s got the gamer look down with the Chroma RGBs.

Another smaller keyboard pick is SteelSeries’ Apex 3 TKL. The Apex 3 is a great budget pick that looks and feels high-quality. Unless you’re running in-depth responsiveness tests, it looks like any other SteelSeries model. The big draw for this keyboard is the IP32 water and dust resistance rating. You can straight-up pour water on this bad boy and never experience any performance issues.

At $45, this is a solid pick for anyone who might want to play keyboard and mouse here and there, but not often enough to shell out for a larger, pricier mechanical keyboard.

Gaming mice

The Basilisk V3 just looks sick. Built for gamers deadset on customizing their gear, this mouse features 10 programmable buttons for competitive play and 11 customizable RGB lighting zones to tweak. The massive HyperScroll tilt wheel might take some getting used to, but it’s a fan-favorite for longtime Razer fans.

The Aerox 3 is SteelSeries’ newest wireless mouse. If you’re taking your Steam Deck on the go but docking it to play in multiple locations, this wireless mouse will come in clutch. This is one of the lightest mice on the market so it won’t add much bulk to your carrying case, but it still has a few customizable buttons and some RGB lighting.

If you’re on a tighter budget or aren’t a fan of the wild look of most gaming mice, Corsair’s Katar Pro XT is a good choice. Weighing just 73 grams with a super slim design, the Katar Pro XT is capable of lightning-fast play if you’ve got the reflexes. It’s got a few customizable buttons but is probably best suited for offline play.

Other useful gear

Valve has its own Steam Deck dock in the works, but it keeps getting pushed back and will only be included with the most expensive console model. If you’re looking to use your Steam Deck for docked play, you’re going to want a solid USB hub to connect for display, keyboard, mouse, etc.

Anker is a super solid brand and this PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 hub delivers all the ports you’ll need for docked gaming. Plus, it’s super slim and low profile — you can tuck it away while not in use so it doesn’t clutter up your desk space.

The top-tier Steam Deck model only has 512GB of storage. While that may seem like quite a bit, experienced PC gamers know that that capacity goes fast with just a handful of AAA titles. If you want to avoid having to manage your save files each time you download a new game, we recommend expanding your Steam Deck’s storage with a microSD card as soon as possible.

At a minimum, you should snag a 512GB card to double your storage capacity. If you have the budget for it, you might as well go a step further and snag the 1TB version.

Valve claims that the Steam Deck can last between 2—8 hours of gameplay but early users have had a hard time reaching the upper threshold. If you want truly portable gaming and don’t want to stop charging your device every few hours, you should definitely invest in a power bank. This PowerCore 26800 from Anker is affordable, has three USB-A and two USB-C ports, and comes with a 26,800 mAh capacity

You probably don’t need to be reminded to buy a screen protector for a $399+ device but we’ll say it anyway: you need to grab a screen protector! No matter how careful you are, a drop or scratch is just a moment away. Don’t let an accident ruin your Steam Deck.