Mark Yarm and Evan Rodgers
31 minutes ago

This Thing Rules

The best thru hiking backpack for beginners

When the trail is long you need something better

When it comes to backpacking, I’ve never considered myself a gear snob. For about a decade, I used a perfectly serviceable rust-colored Kelty backpack that I picked up at a New Jersey camping store on sale for just $99. Over the course of hundreds of miles — including a multi-week trek on the Appalachian Trail — I grew quite fond of this pack, despite the fact that it had no bells and even fewer whistles. Sadly, earlier this year, the bag ripped beyond repair, so I was forced to get a new one.

Osprey Packs Atmos AG 65

For when your old bag is falling apart and you're looking for an upgrade that takes you further.

In the end I replaced it with the Osprey Atmos AG 65. I used it on a hiking trip in Acadia National Park over the summer, and now I don’t miss my old Kelty quite so much. The Atmos’ shoulder strap padding is at once substantial and super-comfortable, and the waist belt hugs my hips in a way that ought to make my wife jealous. Then there’s the open-mesh, trampoline-style back pad, which keeps everything nice and well-ventilated back there — much appreciated during the warmer months. And the pack’s "anti-gravity" suspension really seems to make all the stuff I’m hauling around seem that much lighter.

Frankly, I don’t think I could ever go back to a less-advanced pack. And if that makes me a gear snob, so be it.