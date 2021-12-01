Guides
These are the 7 best ultralight sleeping bags
These impressively lightweight bags actually offer a good night’s sleep.
Fortunately, the bulky synthetic sleeping bags of the past aren’t your only option anymore.
Ultra lightweight bags, which ring in at around one to two pounds, have become the new standard as outdoor gear designers continue to find creative ways to cut down on weight without sacrificing on comfort or durability.
There are plenty of reasons to cut weight when it comes to camping gear, whether because you’re planning an extensive backpacking trip and you need to carry as little weight as possible or you simply don’t want to deal with the annoyance of a heavy bag on sporadic car camping trips. The truth is that investing in quality camping gear is worth it no matter how frequently you’ll use it, because gear can really make or break your experience.
Whatever your camping style may be, your sleeping bag needs to do one thing above all else: help you get high-quality sleep. Beyond that, there are plenty of features to choose from, like weight, pack size, temperature rating, and shape. We rounded up some of the top sleeping bags available, all of which are cozy and durable despite their ultra lightweight constructions.
Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.
If you’re looking for the absolute lightest-weight bag that can keep you cozy in cold temperatures, stop here. This 0-degree Rab Mythic Ultra weighs in at less than a pound — an impressive and uncommon weight-to-warmth ratio. It’s expensive, but worth it if you’re serious about cutting weight while staying warm. As an added bonus, it’s also water-repellent, so it’s suitable for snow or shine.
Sea to Summit’s Spark bags stand out for two reasons: first, the series includes four temperature-rating options, meaning you can choose the right bag depending on your camping plans. Plus, it packs down incredibly small to about the size of a Nalgene. If you like sleeping in a somewhat tighter bag, this offers an appealing option for backpackers, bikepackers, or gear minimalists in general.
If you’re on a budget but still want a UL bag, this is about as affordable as it gets without sacrificing quality. Marmot’s Never Winter sleeping bag is rated for three-season use, and the water-repellant construction makes it ideal for river camping trips. At just under two pounds and just over $200, this sleeping bag makes a great entry-level option.
A women’s sleeping bag is simply one that’s wider in the hips, narrower in the shoulders, and more insulated. If that sounds like what you’re looking for, this less-than-two-pound option from Mountain Hardwear could be the one, as long as you aren’t taller than 5’10”. The best part about this bag is how easy it is to pack into its compression sack.
What sets this pick apart is that it cuts down on weight by eliminating the bottom insulation. While this may sound counterintuitive, the idea is that you’ll pair it with a Big Agnes sleeping pad, which will fit into the integrated pad sleeve and insulate from below. Additionally, this design means you won’t be sliding around on your pad, and it offers more space than a mummy bag.
While synthetic bags generally aren’t as light as down bags, this particular Marmot weighs in at under two pounds and is rated down to 20 degrees. This bag is vegan, plus the synthetic fibers hold up better to wet conditions than down fill does. It doesn’t pack down super small, but it certainly gets the job done.
While this isn’t technically a sleeping bag, we thought it was worth adding to the list since it’s an ultra lightweight option that could replace your sleeping bag. This down quilt can attach to your sleeping pad, offering more versatility for larger people or side sleepers. If you aren’t planning to camp in very cold conditions and you want something simple and functional, consider this quilt instead of a full sleeping bag.