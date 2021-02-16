Everything you need to know about Xbox Game Pass

Guides
It's the Netflix of gaming — but it's so much more, too.
When discussing the merits of the Xbox, PlayStation 5, and PC trigemony, a wise (and somehow ever-present) gamer will often interject about Game Pass, Microsoft's gaming subscription. It's such a great value, they always say.
Microsoft's online services have evolved over the years, so what does Game Pass truly offer? And are there any caveats to watch out for? Let's break that down.
At its core, Game Pass is a subscription game service that offers a rotating catalog of "over 100" games.
There are two tiers, effectively; a $9.99-per-month tier for PC and consoles that gets you access to the games, and then there's Game Pass Ultimate, the high-end tier that primarily gets you Android streaming, but there are some other perks too.