Finally, a cheap video light that’s actually fantastic

This Thing Rules
Ring lights are great, but this is what you really need.
Now that we’re all taking meetings at home, video has only become more important. We did a piece on ring lights, which are great, but they’re a little tricky to use, and they’re not as versatile as regular old panel lights. They’re also more expensive, as we’ll see.
But first, before we get into this sick light, we should probably talk about lighting. How can lights be used to make you look good on video? What makes for a good light?